Richard A. Magee, 77

Richard A. Magee, age 77, of Hyannis, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully, Monday, September 13, 2021, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Richard was born in Boston, to the late Joseph and Jean (Gordon) Magee. He was raised and educated in Boston and was a graduate of Boston Trade School. He had lived in Hyannis for twenty years and as a permanent resident since 2015, formerly living in Quincy for over thirty years.

He was employed by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts as a mechanic with the Mass Department of Transportation. He had over twenty years of service and retired in 2015.

Richard was an avid model train enthusiast and a member of the Cape Cod Live Steamers. He was dedicated to his family and friends.

Beloved husband of the late Ann K. “Nancy” (Deery) Magee. Devoted father of Richard J. Magee of Quincy, Alyssa K. Magee of Hyannis, and Richard Doria of Quincy. Dear brother of Helen Cohane of Worcester and the late Nancy Devine.

A memorial funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Thursday, September 23, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment to follow at Saint Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury.

For those who wish, donations in Richard’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.