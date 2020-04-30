Richard C. Coffey of Braintree, formerly of Quincy, passed away April 28 at South Shore Hospital.

Born in Boston, he was raised in Mattapan and live in Quincy for many years before moving to Braintree in 2003. He worked for the MBTA as a yardmaster for many years before retiring.

Beloved husband of Joan M. (Gleavy). Father of Darci and Kellie Lamothe, both of Braintree, Richard Lamothe of Boston, and Kerri Brewster and her husband Mike of Hanover. Proud Papa of Harrison Brewster. Brother of Margaret Hartz of N.M. and the late Dennis Coffey. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services are private and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society at cancer.org.

Funeral arrangements were made by the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, Milton.