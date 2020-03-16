Richard C. Collins

Richard C. “Richie” Collins, longtime resident of Quincy, passed away peacefully on Friday March 13, 2020.

Born in Boston, he was the son of the late Edward Collins and Winifred (Clarke). Richie was a graduate of North Quincy High School and went on to a 44-year career with the Boston Gas Company. He was a long standing member of the Knights of Columbus and the Quincy Elks. Richie enjoyed golf, bowling and played softball with the Gas Company team. He refereed high school football for over 30 years and was inducted into the Eastern MA Hall of Fame. After retirement, he was a ranger at the Granite Links Golf Course. Richie was a fantastic husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. The greatest joys in his life came from time spent with his wife and family.

Richie was the beloved husband of 62 years of Sandra “Sandy” Collins of Rockland, and the devoted father of Richard Collins and his wife Patty, Michael Collins and Susan O’Rourke, Patricia Groux and her husband Paul, all of Weymouth, and Mark Collins and his wife Laurie of Hopkinton. He was the brother of the late Marie Campbell, Leo Collins, Ed “Bud” Collins, Paul Collins, and Robert “Bobby” Collins, and the brother in-law of George Greenwood and Nancy Nickerson both of Plymouth, and the late Richard “Dick” Greenwood. He was the loving grandfather of nine, proud great-grandfather of seven and is survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday from 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. Services from the funeral home Wednesday at 11 AM prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 12 noon. Cremation and private burial will follow.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Richie’s memory to: The Ruth McLain Hospice, c/o Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley Street, W. Bridgewater, MA 02379-1022.