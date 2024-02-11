Richard C. Comeau, 86

Richard C. Comeau, of Quincy, died peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family on Friday, February 9, 2024. He was 86.

Richard was born in Boston on January 16, 1938 and was the son of the late Charles and Madge (Doherty) Comeau. He was raised in Savin Hill, attended local schools, and graduated from Dorchester High School.

Richard was the beloved husband of Helen C. (Kelly) Comeau of Quincy. The two married on May 4, 1963, in St. Catherine of Siena in Charlestown. Together they shared 61 loving years of marriage. He was the devoted father of Richard J. Comeau and his wife Ginger of Pembroke, Christine Bandera and her husband John of Hingham, John Comeau of Quincy, Patricia Mahoney and her husband Tom of Braintree, Sheila Callow and her husband Brian of Hanover, Brian Comeau of Chelmsford, and Julie MacDonald and her husband Brian of Braintree. Richard was the loving Papa of 18 grandchildren, and enjoyed attending all of their sports and school events. He was the brother of Leo Comeau of Quincy, the late Ellen Heanue, and the late Mary Turner. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Richard was a long-time employee at the Boston Globe mailroom. He was a proud former member of Boston Mailers Union Local #1. Richard enjoyed his many friendships he had at the Globe, especially with his closest friend, George Betts of Weymouth.

Richard enjoyed golf in retirement and was a member of Presidents Golf course. He loved Cape Cod and was always the last one to leave the beach. Richard enjoyed Saturday night dinners and vacations to Bermuda and Ireland with his loving wife, Helen.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Friday, February 16, 2024, 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9 AM on Saturday, February 17, 2024, prior to the Funeral Mass at Divine Mercy Parish in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 10 AM.

Services will conclude with interment in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

Memorial contributions may be sent in Richard’s name to The Mark Bavis Leadership Foundation,P.O. Box 320310, West Roxbury, MA 02132, TAX ID# 71-0876849 or Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley Street, W. Bridgewater, MA 02379-1022.