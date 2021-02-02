Richard D. “Archie” Shaw, 96, of Hough’s Neck, died peacefully in his sleep in the early morning hours of January 27, 2021. He was the devoted husband of 53 years to the late Yvette T. “Ma Shaw” (Cote) who passed away May 7, 2007. The two were married March 27, 1954.

Archie, as he was affectionately known, was the last surviving of 10 children, all sons, born to the late Harold C. and Dorothy (Horne) Shaw. He proudly served his country with honor in the US Navy during WWII and was discharged with the rank PM3c on January 24, 1945.

Mr. Shaw worked for many years as the Dry Dock Master with Boston Ship Repair, previously working at the Fore River shipyard. He also worked at the Quincy Adams Yacht Yard and Charlestown Navy Yard, where he took great pride in helping to restore “Old Ironsides”, the USS Constitution.

He was a member of American Legion Post 380, Houghs Neck and volunteered at the USS Salem for many years. Archie was also a talented woodworker, making lighthouses, wishing wells and many jewelry boxes over the years which family and friends will long treasure. He particularly enjoyed taking vacations cross country with his bride, driving themselves to many destinations across the US. They would take Route 66, their favorite route, whenever possible.

Loving father of Yvette Grady and her husband Tom of Houghs Neck, Dorothy Morrocco and her husband Mark of Hanson, Karen Grillo and her husband John, Gary R. Shaw and Michael H. Shaw, all of Houghs Neck. Father of the late Tracy Shaw and Richard D. Shaw. Father in law of Brenda Shaw of Covington, VA. He was the cherished grandfather of 15 and great-grandfather of 13, and is also survived by many nieces, nephews and extended family.

Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend his visiting hours and funeral on Saturday February 6, 2021 at the Tirrell Room, 254 Quarry St, Quincy, during the following times; Visitation from 10am-12noon, Funeral begins at 12noon with the Rev. Steve Vandergrift, Pastor of Houghs Neck Congregational Church, officiating. Military Honors and burial at Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy Center, will follow. Hamel-Lydon Chapel and Cremation Service of Mass, Quincy, is entrusted with his arrangements. For more information, to sign his virtual guestbook or to leave condolence messages for his family please visit www.HamelLydon.com