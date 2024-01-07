Richard D. Caruso, 79

Richard D. Caruso, age 79, of Braintree, formerly of Bourne, died suddenly, Friday, January 5, 2024 at home.

Richard was born in Quincy, to the late John J. and Marie I. (Serroni) Caruso. Raised and educated in Quincy, he was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1963.

Richard lived in Braintree for twenty-five years, previously in Bourne for many years.

Richard owned and operated the Gray Gables Market in Bourne from 1974-1991. Prior to that, he owned a Pepperidge Farm route on the South Shore. He had been retired for many years.

A man of faith, Richard was a longtime parishioner of the Church of Saint Clare in Braintree.

Some of Richard’s happiest memories were times spent at his mountainside home in Jefferson, N.H. with friends and family. He was an avid car enthusiast, especially antique cars, which began as a teenager with his 1939 Ford. One of his greatest passions was his love of music. He had an extensive and eclectic collection of vinyl records that ranged from one of the original red records by Enrico Caruso to Joni Mitchell to Pink Floyd. He had a lifelong interest in world history and loved to share his knowledge.

Devoted father of Leah M. Ames and her husband Kevin of Plymouth.

Loving grandfather of Jacob D. Ames.

Dear brother of the late C. John “Sonny” Caruso and his surviving wife Ann, and the late Robert J. Caruso and his surviving wife Barbara.

Richard is also survived by his dear friends, Kjerste Soderberg and her family, and lifelong friend, Robert Saia, as well as many nieces, nephews, and their families.

Former husband of Annemarie (Haskins) Caruso of Plymouth.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Wednesday, January 10, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the Church of Saint Clare, 1244 Liberty Street, Braintree, on Thursday, January 11, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

For those who wish, donations in Richard’s memory may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168.

A special thank you to the doctors, therapists and nurses at Aspire Health in Quincy, the caring nurses of Abel Home Care in Rockland and Kelli O’Leary, staff and all his friends at the Braintree Housing Authority.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.