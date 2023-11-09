Richard D. Siciliano, 78

Richard D. Siciliano, age 78, of Norwell, died peacefully, Friday, November 3, 2023 at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, after a long illness, in the presence of his loving wife.

Richard was born in Boston, to the late Joseph and Mary (Marciante) Siciliano. Raised and educated in the West End and Dorchester, he was a graduate of the former Boston Trade High School, Class of 1963.

He lived in Norwell for fifty years, previously in Quincy.

Richard was a master electrician for most of his life. Later in his career, he also worked in property management.

He enjoyed spending time in Mexico, going on cruises, and vacationing. Richard had a passion for gardening and flowers, and listening to music of all genres. He was active in antiquing, and had a knack for restoring old pieces. He was also an avid reader.

Beloved husband for fifty-five years of Rita F. (Keaney) Siciliano.

Devoted father of the late Richard D. Siciliano, Jr.

Loving brother of Joanne Emma of North Reading and her late husband Charles, Maureen Siciliano of Quincy, Joseph Siciliano and his wife Cheryl of Whitman, and the late Anthony S. Siciliano.

Dear brother-in-law of the late Patrick M. Keaney and Robert J. Keaney, and son-in-law of the late Rita L. (O’Brien) and John J. Keaney, Jr.

Richard is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Memorial Visitation will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Saturday, November 18, from 8:45 – 10:15 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Immediately following the visitation, a Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, at 11 o’clock.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Richard’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the charity of your choice.

