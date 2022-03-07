Richard D. Siciliano, Jr., 52

Richard D. Siciliano, Jr., age 52, of Quincy, formerly of Norwell, died suddenly, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022 at home.

Richard was born in Quincy, raised and educated in Norwell. He was a graduate of Norwell High School, Class of 1987.

He lived in Quincy for several years, previously in Hingham, and earlier in Norwell for most of his life.

Rich was a licensed electrician and managed family property. He was known for his strong work ethic.

An outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing, walking the beach, and watching the sunrise. He also enjoyed swimming and snorkeling. He was an avid reader and was well-versed on various topics.

Richie will be remembered as a kind-hearted person who was always willing to help others. He was a great listener and took time to talk to people. Most of all, he was a wonderful, loving, and devoted son.

Beloved son of Richard D. and Rita F. (Keaney) Siciliano of Norwell.

Loving grandson of the late Rita L. (O’Brien) and John J. Keaney, Jr., the late Mary (Marciante) and Joseph Siciliano.

Richie is also survived by several aunts, cousins, and his dear friend, Chau Tran and her family.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Holy Trinity Parish at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 227 Sea Street, Quincy, on Saturday, March 12, at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Memorial visitation will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave, Quincy, prior to the Mass from 8:45 – 10:15 a.m.

For those who wish, donations in Richard’s memory may be made to Father Bill’s & MainSpring, 430 Belmont St., Brockton, MA 02301.

You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.