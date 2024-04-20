Richard E. Buehler, 83

Richard Earl Buehler, age 83, passed away on March 18, 2024 after a long stay at the Almond View Care Center.

Richard (Dick) was born June 3, 1939 in Portland, Oregon, to Henry and Lorraine Buehler. Soon after the family moved to the Bay Area. He graduated from San Leandro High School in 1957 and from San Jose State in 1963. There he met Sue and they celebrated 61 years of marriage. In 1976, realizing a lifelong dream, Dick and Sue left the Bay Area and moved their family to Quincy, CA. There they purchased Quincy Lumber and Supply and ran the business for 25 years. Dick was a member of Quincy Rotary, an active member of Quincy Main Street and his favorite, Quincy Racing Association.

In addition to his parents, Dick was preceded in death by his brother Jack.

Surviving, in addition to his wife Sue, are his daughter Kristen and her husband Jim, his son Jim and his wife Laura, and his son Mark and his wife Belinda. Dick and Sue have 7 grandchildren, Jacqueline, Roxanne, Veronica, Mackenzie, Mason, Caitlin, and Stephanie and a great grandson Andrew.

Those who wish to remember Dick in a special way should make a donation to the American Cancer Society.