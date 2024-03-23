Richard E. Miller, 77

Richard E. Miller, of Hanover, formerly of Quincy, died suddenly at his home on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at the age of 77.

Richard was born in Boston on April 2, 1946, and was the son of the late Frederick R. and Bertha (LaBonte) Miller. He was raised in Roxbury and attended local schools. Following high school, Richard was drafted into the United States Army on September 27, 1966. He proudly served his country during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged on September 7, 1969. After Richard’s time in the service, he went to work as a printer for the Ames Safety Envelope Co. in Somerville. He retired after 31 years of service.

Some of Richard’s loves were his family, metal detecting, collecting coins and clocks, and carpentry. He also loved playing cards with family.

Richard was the beloved husband of the late Theresa A. (Banfield) Miller, with whom he shared many loving years. He was the devoted father of Janine E. D’Elia and her husband Michael of Virginia, Julie A. Miller of California, Jill T. McCrevan and her husband Jeffrey of Hanover, and John R. Miller and his wife Megan of New York. Richard was the loving grandfather of eight children: Benjamin, Ryan and Ethan D’Elia, Theresa, Henry and Greta McCrevan and Jackson and Adeline Miller. He was the dear brother of Carol Doolan of Abington, Joyce Rogers of Oxford, the late Frederick Miller, and the late Margaret Banks. Richard is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9 AM on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, prior to the Funeral Mass in Holy Trinity Parish at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Quincy at 10 AM. Cremation will follow.

Interment will be held privately at a later date in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree with Army Military Honors.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Richard’s name to the American Heart Association by visiting: www.heart.org.

