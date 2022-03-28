Richard E. Tatreau

Richard Everett Tatreau 3/25/45 – 3/21/2022.

A life-long resident of Quincy, Richard attended Quincy Public Schools. He is survived by three daughters: Lisa Quinn and her husband, John of Plymouth, Heidi Eakin and her husband, Joseph of Hamilton, NY and Holly Tatreau of Glenmore, PA. He is also survived by Douglas and Ellen Tatreau of Weymouth, Dawn (Tatreau) Spano of Braintree, several nieces, nephews and four grandchildren. He made many life-long friends in the greater Quincy area.

Richard worked as a First Class Rigger at General Dynamics Shipyard until the shipyard closed. He then worked as night security for several Quincy Car Dealerships and painted houses as the opportunities arose. He was a former member of the Braintree Rifle & Pistol Club, the Quincy Elks Club and The Weymouth Eagles Club. Two of his greatest loves were his Red Dodge Ram Truck and his Million Dollar View off the balcony of his apartment in Pagnano Towers overlooking Town River in Quincy.

A Memorial Service is planned for Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the Chapel at Quincy Point Congregational Church, 444 Washington St. in Quincy. Light refreshments will be served following the service in the downstairs Fellowship Hall.

Funeral arrangements were made by the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy.