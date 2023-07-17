Richard E. Waldron, 90

Richard E. Waldron, of Squantum, died peacefully in his home surrounded by family on Friday, July 14, 2023. He was 90 years old.

Richard was born in Boston on Sept. 28, 1932, the son of the late Joseph, BPD Det. and Margaret (Walsh) Waldron. He was raised in Roslindale, attended local schools and graduated from Roslindale High School with the Class of 1950. After graduation, Richard enlisted in the United States Air Force on Jan. 3, 1951, and proudly served his country as a radio operator during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged on Aug. 11, 1954.

Following his time in the service, Richard graduated from UMass Amherst in 1959. After college, Richard’s outgoing personality was a perfect match for the electronics sales field in which he spent over 20 years and met his second wife, Pauline, to whom he was married for 53 years. He moved from sales to the Merchant Marine where he traveled the world as a radio officer for 16 years before retiring in 1995.

Richard maintained regular contact with the other enlisted men he was stationed with in the U.S. Air Force 511th Aircraft Control & Warning Group on Site 18 in Hokkaido, Japan. Starting in 1994, he enjoyed traveling with Polly to the Air Force 511th reunions in different cities around the country each year for over 20 years, ensuring his bond with his Air Force brethren remained unbroken. He was one of the last remaining airmen from his group.

A lifelong learner, Richard was an avid reader and authored two non-fiction books. One was an instructional book about commodities trading and the second documented his life experiences and time in the military in Japan during the Korean War.

Richard will be remembered as a family man of integrity. He loved to laugh and spend time with those he loved. His life experience and lessons are part of his legacy that continue through his family. Richard will be missed by all the lives he touched.

Richard was preceded in death by his first wife, Catherine B. (Brennan) Waldron, formerly of West Peabody, who died in 1966. He remarried to Pauline A. (Belanger) Waldron, who died in 2020. He was the devoted father of Veronica M. French and her partner Ken Temple of Belmont, William B. Waldron and his partner Jimmy Choate of Houston, Joseph F. Waldron of Squantum, and Raymond R. Waldron, QFD and his wife Cristine of Squantum. Richard was the loving grandfather of Nicholas T. French and his wife Anne Jorgensen of Wrentham, Andrea L. French of Cambridge, Lena M. Waldron and Collin F. Waldron of Squantum. He was the dear brother of Kathleen Gershman and her husband Harold of North Dakota, Marguerite Knight and her husband Graham of England, the late Patricia Johnston, and the late Josephine Murphy. Richard is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during visiting hours on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, 8:30-10:30 a.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

His Funeral Mass will be celebrated following visiting hours at 11 a.m. at Divine Mercy Parish in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy.

Services will conclude with interment and military honors in Forest Hills Cemetery, Boston.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Richard’s name to Veterans, Inc. https://www.veteransinc.org/.

See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.