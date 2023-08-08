Richard E. Wuori, 76

Richard E. Wuori, age 76, of Quincy, died peacefully, Saturday, August 5, 2023 at Tufts Medical Center in Boston, with his devoted wife of fifty-one years, Dianne Wuori, by his side.

Rick was the loving father of Stephen Wuori and his wife Veronica, Scott Wuori and his wife Delila, and Robyn Kinsherf and her husband Chris. He was the cherished “Pop” to ten grandchildren: Ava, William, Grace, Ricky, Owen, Abby, Leah, Rose, Aaron, and Moses, who all brought him immeasurable joy. He also leaves many much-loved friends.

Rick was a Christian who loved the Lord with all his heart, soul, mind and strength. His favorite Bible verse was Philippians 4:13 “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me,” and his favorite hymn was Amazing Grace.

He was born in Quincy and graduated from Quincy Vocational-Technical High School. He worked for Banquer Manufacturing and joined Sheet Metal Union Local 17. He also taught at Weymouth Vocational High School and started his own sheet metal company. During his career he worked at other sheet metal shops, including Atlantic Heating and Air Conditioning. After marrying Dianne on January 29, 1972, they moved to Duxbury and then to Hanover where they raised their three children. They moved back to Quincy in 1999.

He is predeceased by his parents, William and Margaret (Cannon), and his brother, William Jr. His paternal grandparents, August and Matilda (Oksanen) Wuori, came from Finland and settled in Quincy. His father, William, was a first generation American who worked at Quincy Granite. Rick’s mother, Margaret (Cannon) Wuori, was born in Glen Craig, Scotland. She came to Quincy with her parents and siblings when she was twelve years old.

Rick was a very likable person with a colorful personality. Once you became his friend, he was fiercely loyal and would do anything for you. In addition to having countless stories, Rick was a man of many hobbies and talents. He put great emphasis on his diet and being physically active. In his younger years he participated in national cycling competitions and even went to the US Olympic trials. He was a lifelong weightlifter and often used his knowledge and skills to help youth in the community achieve their fitness goals. Weight lifting was a passion, and he could not have been more excited to complete “70 dips at 70” on his 70th birthday. He was a football coach, owned a gym, and closely mentored all of his children in their athletic pursuits. He was also a dog lover and faithfully walked his dog all over town every day. He liked to watch sports, go to church, and work in the garden where he had the greenest grass in the neighborhood. What he enjoyed most was spending time with his family and his many friends. Rick was an unforgettable man.

Funeral Services will be conducted at the Fort Square Presbyterian Church, 16 Pleasant Street, Quincy, on Friday, August 11, at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visitation at the church prior to the service from 9:45 – 10:45 a.m. Interment Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.