Richard F. Hutt, 80

Richard Francis Hutt, of Wollaston, formerly of South Boston, died peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the Boston Medical Center. He was 80.

Born in Cambridge, he was the son of the late George R. and Rosemary (Kelledy) Hutt. Richard graduated from Gate of Heaven High School with the Class of 1957. After high school, Richard enlisted in the United States Army and proudly served his country.

Following his honorable discharge, Richard continued his education with Boston University and earned his bachelors degree in education. Richard studied elementary education and after graduating, he taught fifth grade for two years. Shortly after his two years in the school system, Richard was offered a position as a letter carrier with the United States Postal Service. It was a position he could not turn down. Though he loved history and enjoyed the liberal arts, Richard left the classroom and accepted his letter carrier position. Richard enjoyed working and always maintained two jobs. His first job was working for Stop and Shop at 16 years old. Richard never left Stop & Shop and worked in his part-time meat cutter position from 1955 through 2020.

Richard enjoyed learning and was an avid reader. Those who knew him were familiar with the plethora of books he kept in his car and in his home. He was a history buff and liked to read about WWII and the Civil War. Richard had a green thumb and was known for growing tulips and vegetables. Every year, Richard planted a different color tulip and was always growing an abundant amount of vegetables. Far more than he could eat, Richard would donate the vegetables by putting them in bags and hanging the bags on his fence outside the house. The neighbors enjoyed his generosity and he loved to give back to others.

A selfless and charitable person, Richard lived by the golden rule and always took care of the people around him. He had a natural ability to make people feel comfortable and everyone liked him. Richard will be missed by all the lives he touched.

Richard was the loving brother of Rosemary C. Flynn and her late husband Dennis of North Grafton and the late George Hutt. He was the loving uncle of Dennis Flynn and his partner Jenny Spencer, Paul Flynn and his wife Kate, all of Maine, Rosemary Haseltine and her husband Michael of Buzzards Bay, David Flynn and his wife Susan of Maine, John Molander and his wife Meegan, Christian Hutt and his wife Nicole and Adam Hutt, all of Marshfield. Richard was the great uncle of sixteen and the great-great uncle of five.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday, March 18th from 3-7 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, March 19th at 11 AM in St. Mary’s Church, 17 Waterville St., North Grafton, MA 01536.

Burial in St. Philip Cemetery, Grafton.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Richard may be sent to Boston Carmel, 61 Mt. Pleasant Ave., Roxbury, MA 02119.