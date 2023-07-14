Richard F. Morrissey, 98

Richard F. Morrissey, of Quincy, died July 6, 2023. He was 98 years old and the beloved husband of the late Marjorie (Moore) Morrissey. Loving father of Nancy J. Stone and her husband Michael of Quincy, Jane M. Sullivan and her husband Paul of North Attleboro, Maryellen Concannon and her husband William of Rockland, Susan E. Morrissey of Quincy and the late Richard F. Morrissey, Jr. Brother of the late Helen Tobin, Paul J. Morrissey and Arthur H. Morrissey. Grandfather of the late Richard M. Stone, he is also survived by 8 grandchildren, 11+ great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Born on Feb. 22, 1925 and raised along the shores of Quincy Bay, water was a central theme in Richard’s life. From his earliest days of swimming and sailing in the Atlantic, to his enlistment in the Navy by heeding his country’s call during WWII, serving in the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, to eventually creating a haven for his family and friends with the installation of a backyard pool, water became the backdrop.

Richard was a 1942 graduate of North Quincy High School and maintained ties to that school throughout his life. By his own account, his record as a scholar was less than stellar and the only reason he was allowed to graduate was because he enlisted in the Navy his senior year at age 17. Problems of Democracy, his favorite high school class, taught by Mrs. Pratt, allowed him the opportunity to debate American policy, a love that continued throughout his life. A shout out to the late Mrs. Pratt for instilling this love of politics. Richard was now going to put his words into action and offer his life for that democracy. His choice shaped the man he was to become. Like many others of this “Greatest Generation,” his naval career carried him into dangerous waters. From the D-Day invasion of Normandy through the hellish assaults of Iwo Jima and Okinawa he served his country courageously. He seldom spoke of his war experience, considering his role as a duty he owed to a country he loved. He continued to maintain ties with his shipmates aboard the LST 241 by attending reunions across the country and continued his connection with North Quincy High School by helping to organize his class reunions and serving as a volunteer high school hockey coach alongside his grandson.

In November, 1950, Richard married North Quincy School graduate Marjorie Moore. They were married for 69 years until her death in December, 2019. In 1953 they moved into their first home and remained there until their deaths. The arrival of five children and eventually his mother-in-law, Helen Golden Moore, created a need for additional space. Richard, ever a tinkerer and Jack-of-all trades, took matters literally into his own hands by expanding their tiny Cape into a five-bedroom colonial. Though measuring accurately wasn’t his strong suit, jury-rigging was. There was never a problem he couldn’t solve if left to his own devices in his beloved shed. He and Marge added a swimming pool in 1972, a decision that would shape their family for generations to come. They hosted a backyard party for family, neighbors and friends every summer Sunday for the next fifty years. Richard lived the expression, the more the merrier. In 1953, Richard and Marge began celebrating the Fourth of July with their next door neighbors, Eddie and Mary Schlager. That tradition continued and this year Richard hosted the 70th annual celebration with the Schlager/Marshalka and Griffith clan, who became family over their many long years together.

After being discharged from the Navy in 1946, Richard began a lifelong career with the telephone company. On occasion, labor disputes would arise and Richard was in the forefront organizing picket lines and contracting houses to paint to ensure that co-workers would not be without a paycheck while they were on strike. He retired in 1986.

His community and civic duties were important to him. He worked on local political campaigns and helped found the location of the current Quincy Youth Hockey Arena. He coached his son, Richie’s, hockey team in the 1960s and continued to coach Quincy Youth Hockey in the 1980s and ‘90s ending with assisting his grandson, Dan, by coaching the North Quincy High School team in the early 2000s. Richard attended all of grandchildren’s hockey games, both home and away. This took him from Quebec to Alaska and many places in between. Ever the good sportsman, he served as a model to those players he coached, with one exception. While coaching granddaughter Betsy’s team on Christmas Eve he swore at the official, who happened to be his grandson, Dan. Not one to take any nonsense, Dan promptly threw his grandfather out of the game. Must have been an interesting family dinner that night. Richard was inducted into the NQHS Hockey Hall of Fame as a coach and booster in February, 2013.

In the early years, all of their nine grandchildren lived close by. This allowed Marge and Richard to do one of their favorite things, spend time with them. Aside from their involvement with hockey, Richard and Marge were frequent flyers down Route 95 to support other grandchildren who participated in field hockey, gymnastics, football, basketball and baseball for their North Attleboro High School teams. They attended so many games that they became known to local fans as well as the football coaching staff. Marge and Richard headed south to cheer on their Rockland grandchildren at soccer and basketball games and attend theatricals as well. They were extremely proud of their three Rockland grandchildren for their dedication and lengthy commitment in their volunteer work at Camp Fatima Exceptional Citizen’s Week, which continues today.

Among Richard’s many interests were water color painting, fixing things, watching hockey and soccer, running 10k’s into his sixties and dancing with Marge. He enjoyed studying the stock market and together with his children, niece and friend, formed a monthly stock club which continues twenty-six years later. In many ways, Richard was ahead of his time. In the early 1960s, he began using biodegradable, environmentally friendly products. In the 1970’s he installed solar panels on his roof and talked about installing a windmill in their back yard. (Unfortunately, Marge vetoed the windmill idea.)

In 1978, Richard suffered the ultimate pain in the loss of his beloved young son, Richie, and again in 2022 in the loss of his political debate partner and precious grandson, Richard. He was a man of quiet faith and believed that he would be reunited with these loved ones.

Richard died peacefully last week in his beloved home. Thanks to the efforts of his daughters and sons-in-law, he was able to remain there until the end. His daughter, Susan deserves particular thanks for tirelessly taking wonderful care of him. It is truly because of her that he could continue his life in comfortable and familiar surroundings and enjoy the simple pleasures in life like visits from family and friends, rides to nowhere, a dip in the pool and excursions to Foley’s for ice cream.

