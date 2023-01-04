Richard F. Murphy, 95, passed peacefully on December 31st, 2022.

He was born on December 28th, 1927, in Quincy, Massachusetts, the son of Stephen and Alice (Mullaney) Murphy. Richard graduated from North Quincy High School in 1945 and immediately enlisted in the Navy at the tail end of World War Two. After the war, he went on to graduate with a degree in accounting from Northeastern University and began a long career in the burgeoning field of computers and data analysis with over 35 years of service with Morse Shoe INC of Canton, MA and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. After meeting Maureen Bannerman at church in 1963, they married in 1966 and just celebrated their fifty-sixth wedding anniversary this past June. Richard was a lifelong Quincy resident and was immersed in every aspect of community life within the South Shore through St. Ann’s Parish, the Knights of Columbus, and multiple charitable organizations. His love of traveling, the outdoors, leisure activities, and his love of Boston pro sports teams were passed on to his children and, subsequently, his grandchildren. He was also a talented gardener and turned his hobby into a valued position as landscaper for St. Ann’s Parish for thirty years, thereby combining his love of nature and the church.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his first wife Theresa (Keane), brother John, brother Steve and wife Kay (Kelley) of Malden, brother Robert, wife Mary (Bowen) and godson Richard of Needham, MA, sister Pauline and husband John Proctor of Naples, Florida. He is survived by his loving wife Maureen, daughter Clare of Quincy, sons Brian of Port Richey, Florida, John and wife Erin (Henry), of Brooklet, Georgia, Paul of Lawrence, and Kevin and wife Brianne (Pearce), of Hanover, as well as his beloved grandchildren Alessandra, Dominic, Shay, Eamon, Declan, Cora, Cullen and Hazel along with multiple godchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Friday 4-8 PM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home NORTH WEYMOUTH at 40 Sea Street (off Route 3A – Bicknell Square) followed by the Funeral Mass the next day on Saturday, January 7th at 11:00 am at Divine Mercy Parish (formerly St. Ann’s) 757 Hancock St., Wollaston, MA 02170. The internment will take place at Saint Mary’s Cemetery at 115 Crescent St., Quincy, MA 02169 after Mass. For those who wish to remember Richard in a special way, in lieu of flowers the family asks to make gifts in his memory to Father Bill’s Kitchen in Quincy (helpfbms.org). See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.

He will be missed by so many but leaves behind a powerful legacy of fellowship and compassion for others as a Christian and as an American citizen. He completed a full life, and his family and friends are eternally grateful for that fact.

Richard lived with gratitude, faith, and grace until the end. We are all so proud of him.

“Not only so, but we also glory in our sufferings, because we know that suffering produces perseverance; perseverance, character; and character, hope.” – Romans 5:3-5