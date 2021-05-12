Richard F. Sullivan, 76

Richard F. Sullivan, age 76, a longtime resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Monday, May 10, 2021 at CareOne at Weymouth, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in South Boston, to the late Francis T. and Eleanor T. (Yenulevich) Sullivan, he was raised and educated there. Richard was a graduate of South Boston High School, Class of 1962, and later attended Bentley College. He had lived in Quincy for over fifty years.

Richard worked in research and development for the Gillette Company for forty-three years.

He enjoyed reading and traveling. Richard was dedicated to his family.

Beloved husband for fifty-two years of Edna A. (Castaldini) Sullivan. Devoted father of Michael G. Sullivan of Quincy. Loving brother of Dennis M. Sullivan and his wife Clair of Mashpee, Ronald G. Sullivan and his wife Donna of Pembroke, Maureen R. Hoey of Mashpee and her late husband Bob, Marilyn Valencius and her husband Paul of Braintree, and Christine F. Starkey and her companion Dennis Murphy of Ogunquit, Maine. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Sunday, May 16, from 2 – 4 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Monday, May 17, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Services are operating in accordance with current guidelines.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Richard’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

The family would like to acknowledge the staff of CareOne at Weymouth, especially Ryan Coleman, Director of Nursing, for the compassionate care provided to Richard.

You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.