Richard G. Ash, 60, of Brockton, formerly of Quincy, died on July 9, 2024. Born and raised in Quincy, Richard was a 1982 member of Quincy High School.

Known to be an extremely hard laborer, he was employed by Graziano Sand and Gravel before joining Local 88 Tunnel Workers Union where he worked for many years on the Central Artery/Tunnel Project (the “Big Dig.”). He later took his expertise to Jay Jay’s Pool Services, installing and designing pool structures and systems. Most recently, he was employed by Tassinari Construction.

Richard was a former member of the Adams Heights Men’s Club. He enjoyed football and loved the Patriots. He loved being outdoors, boating, fishing, spending time at the beach and camping. He previously owned a Harley Davidson and relished his time spent on the open road.

Son of Joan M. (Davis) Ash Peters of Quincy and the late George H. Ash, Jr. Father of Nicole M. Price and her husband William R. Price of Brockton, and Richard C. Ash, and his partner Mateus M. Souza of Quincy. Brother of Christina M. Ash of Quincy and the late Robert P. Ash. Also survived by his former wife and mother of his children, Ann M. “Abby” Ash, of Quincy. Richard is lovingly remembered for his infectious smile and good humor. He will be missed by many, including his Mom and friends.

Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend his visiting hours on Sunday July 28, 2024 from 3:00-6:00 P.M. at the Hamel-Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock Street, Quincy. Cremation to follow, and interment arrangements are private.

Arrangements are under the compassionate care of Hamel-Lydon Chapel. For information and online condolences please visit HamelLydon.com.