Richard G. Nickerson, 84

Richard G. Nickerson, age 84, of Quincy, entered into eternal life on May 13, 2020.

Dick was born in Boston and grew up in Dorchester and had lived in Quincy since 1981. Mr. Nickerson served in the U.S. Army. He was a bus driver for the MBTA out of the Quincy Car Barn. He belonged to the South Shore Model Railroad Club.

Beloved husband of Janet F. Shields. Devoted father of Karen (Nickerson) Bruynell and her husband Kenneth “Buddy” of Weymouth and Richard S. Nickerson of Whitman. Loving papa to Hilary, Jonathan, and Thomas Bruynell. Brother of the late Charles, Joseph, and William Nickerson. Brother-in-law of Doris Nickerson of Weymouth, Stanley and Cindy Shields of Putnam, Conn., the late Phyllis and Sarah “Pat” Nickerson. Beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews. Former husband of Harriet (Amirault) Nickerson of Weymouth.

Private burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. A public memorial service will take place when it is permitted.

The Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home, Weymouth, is assisting his family with arrangements.

The Nickerson family wishes to thank the staff at Care One in Weymouth for their compassionate care given to Mr. Nickerson

Memorial donations may be made to Quincy Community Methodist Church, 40 Beale St., Quincy. MA 02170.