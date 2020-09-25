Richard H. Derbes, Sr., 83

Richard H. “Hus” Derbes, Sr., age 83, of Marshfield died Sept. 21 surrounded by his family.

Born in Quincy where he grew up, he later moved to Weymouth where he lived for many years before moving to Marshfield. Hus loved to travel to a tropical beach whenever he and his wife could get away.

A lifelong hard worker, Mr. Derbes co-owned and operated Derbes Brothers Construction with his brothers.

The son of the late Toffee H. and Nowfe (Hassan) Derbes, he was the beloved husband of Connie (Harb) Derbes; loving father of Dawn Derbes of Marshfield and Richard H. Derbes, Jr. and his wife Robin of Marshfield; brother of Toffee Derbes of Braintree, Frank Derbes of Quincy, Kimal Derbes of Weymouth, Margaret Pignone of Stoneham and the late Robert Derbes Sr. and Carol Orenburger; beloved grandfather “Jido” of Max, Sunni and Sallylee; and is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Arrangements were made by the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy.