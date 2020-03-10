Richard H. Lesperance, 78, of Quincy passed away March 5, 2020.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years Mary Catherine Lesperance of Quincy. Brother of Arthur Lesperance and his wife Millie of West Bridgewater, Maria Lesperance of Bridgewater, Roseanne Lesperance of Bridgewater, John Lesperance of Bridgewater and Ida Hathaway of Kingston.

Richard was raised in West Bridgewater and worked in construction for most of his life.

He worked for many contractors in and around Boston.

