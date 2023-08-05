Richard H. Meade, 77

Richard H. Meade of Quincy, died unexpectedly on August 1, 2023. He was 77.

Lifelong resident of Quincy. Son the late William H. and Margaret M. (Buttimer) Meade. The beloved husband of 50 years to Kathleen (McCarthy), father of Christopher H. and his wife Jodi of Quincy and Geoffrey P. and his wife Nicole of Braintree. Devoted Papa of Joseph and Maeve whom he cherished. Brother of W. Paul and the late Kathleen of Amherst MA and Naples, FL, brother of Brenda Doherty and her husband the late Philip of Naples, FL. Survived by nephews James and his wife Sharon, William and his wife Rose and predeceased by his niece Ann Latham.

Richie was a proud double eagle. He graduated from Boston College High School ’64 and Boston College ’68. He worked in the Quincy Planning Department for 34 years and served as its Planning Director for 17 years. He served as the administrator of the Norfolk County Grand Jury. He was also involved in a number of local organizations where he made many friends. He served as the chairman of the Quincy Planning Board, as president of the City Club, president of the Quincy retirees, Chairman of the Finance committee at St. Ann’s Church, former board member of Eventide Nursing Home and a board member and president of the Neighborhood Club. He coached Quincy youth soccer, basketball, and baseball through the years. Richie touched so many lives and he will be sadly missed by all those who were lucky to know him.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited greet the family during the visiting hours on Monday 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:45 AM on Tuesday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM. Burial in Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Richard may be made to My Brothers Keeper, PO Box 338 North Easton, MA 02356. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences