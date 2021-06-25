Richard H. Thomas, 77, of Quincy, passed away surrounded by loved ones on June 19, 2021.

He was born in Quincy to the late William and Edna (Snow) Thomas. Rich spent most of his life in Quincy and was formerly married to the late Kathleen (Prunier) Thomas. Father to Richard Thomas of Malden, Jessica Evans and her husband Tim of Braintree and David Thomas of Quincy. He was “Grandpa” to Gavin Thomas of Quincy and Liam and Timmy Evans of Braintree, all three of whom he referred to as his “pride and joy.”

Brother to the late Nancy Thomas, David A. Thomas, Robert E. Thomas and his wife Doris and William J. Thomas, all of Quincy. He is survived by nieces, Janet Thomas of Quincy and Barbara Such, her husband Robert and their daughter Allison of Brockton and a nephew Robert Thomas, his wife Nia and their son Llewelyn of Easthampton.

Rich was very active with his church, St. Chrysostom’s in Quincy, and was known to be a generous and reliable friend. He loved reading, walking, canoeing and spending time with those he loved.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial gathering at St. Chrysostom’s Episcopal Church, 1 Linden Street, Quincy, Massachusetts on Tuesday, July 6th, 2021 at 10 a.m.

Interment will be private.

Funeral arrangements were made by Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service of Massachusetts, 650 Hancock St., Quincy.