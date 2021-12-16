Richard J. Davis, Sr., 90

Richard J. Davis, Sr., age 90, of Quincy, formerly of Somerville, died peacefully, Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Hancock Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, in the comfort of his loving family.

Richard was born in Somerville, to the late Claude E. and Helen (Nugent) Davis. He was raised in Somerville and was a graduate of Somerville High School, Class of 1949. He lived in Quincy for over fifty years, previously in Somerville.

He was employed as a laborer for over thirty years with the City of Somerville’s Department of Public Works. He had also worked at the former Jordan Marsh Warehouse in Squantum for several years.

Richard proudly served in the United States Air Force.

Most of all, he was dedicated to his dear wife, Catherine, his children, and his cherished grandchildren, supporting all their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved husband of Catherine A. (Foppiano) Davis. Richard and Catherine were high school sweethearts and shared sixty-six years of marriage.

Devoted father of Richard J. Davis, Jr. and his wife Karin of Easton, Laura J. Kiely and her husband John of Braintree, Carole L. Bambrick and her husband Robert of Plymouth, Barbara A. Davis of Quincy, and Stephen G. Davis and his wife Luci of Turner, Maine.

Loving grandfather of Amanda Maksy and her husband Emil, Jillian Haskell and her husband Mark, Gregory Davis; Kathleen Kiely and her husband Martin Sabounjian, John Kiely IV; Rachel and Michael Bambrick; Rebekah and Andrew “AJ” Davis, and great-grandfather of Katelyn Haskell.

One of six siblings, he was the dear brother of Nancy Luciano of Methuen and was predeceased by Frances Almeida, Claude Davis, Robert Davis, and David Davis. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Monday, December 20, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. The family requests that those visiting wear a mask or face covering. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint Joseph’s Church, 550 Washington Street, Quincy, on Tuesday, December 21, at 10 a.m. The Archdiocese of Boston requires a mask or face covering be worn in church. Interment, with military honors, to follow at Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton.

For those who wish, donations in Richard’s memory may be made to the Home Base Program, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114 or to the charity of your choice.

