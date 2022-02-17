Richard J. ‘Fitzy’ Fitzgerald, 84

Richard J. “Fitzy” Fitzgerald, age 84, of Randolph, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022 at home.

Richard was born in Quincy, to the late Robert and Bridget (Duggan) Fitzgerald. Raised and educated there, he was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1956. Richard lived in Randolph for the past five years, previously in Quincy for most of his life.

He was employed as a painter with the Raytheon Company and had worked for over twenty years at various locations, including Quincy and Andover.

Richard proudly served in the Army National Guard during the early 1960s.

Fitzy was an avid Boston sports fan. As a member of the Adams Heights Men’s Club, Torre Dei Passeri Social Club, and the Quincy Bocce Club, he enjoyed many friendships and the camaraderie within these clubs.

Most of all, he was dedicated to his children and grandchildren, supporting all their many activities and accomplishments.

Devoted father of Tara A. Hurlburt, Shawn T. Fitzgerald and his wife Marie, all of Whitman.

Loving grandfather of Melissa, Kevin, Courtney, Emma, Macie, and Kelsey.

Dear brother of Robert Fitzgerald and his wife Maureen of Randolph, and predeceased by Edward and John Fitzgerald. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

At the request of the family, funeral services were private.

For those who wish, donations in Richard’s memory may be made to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave, Quincy.