Richard J. Foye, 86

Richard J. “Dick” “Sonny” Foye, age 86, of Braintree, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully, Friday, March 5, 2021, at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth.

Dick was born, raised, and educated in Jamaica Plain. Following his high school graduation, his passion for landscaping led him to further study agriculture and landscape design at the University of Massachusetts.

He had lived in Braintree for the past seven years, previously in Quincy, and earlier in Dorchester.

Dick was proud to have served in the United States Army at the conclusion of the Korean conflict.

He was the owner and operator of Foye & Letendre Landscaping of Quincy for forty years.

Dick and his wife enjoyed travelling all over the world. He was a talented photographer and captured the world’s beauty through his lens. He was also an avid Boston sports fan. He was known as a devoted family man and loved family gatherings with all of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Beloved husband of Kathleen F. (Mackey) Foye and the late Mary T. (Heanue) Foye. Devoted father of Donna M. Somerville, Nancy A. Elliott, John F. Foye, all of Quincy, and the late Richard J. Foye, Jr. Step-father of Patricia Tellier Gaut and her husband Adron of San Diego, Calif. Brother of James Ryan of Norwood. Son of the late Helen Lazzarro. Dick is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A memorial Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Divine Mercy Parish in Saint Mary’s Church, 95 Crescent Street, West Quincy, on Saturday, March 13, at 10 a.m. Military Honors will follow. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Richard’s memory may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 209 W. Central Street, Suite 220, Natick, MA 01760.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.