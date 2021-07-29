Richard J. Gallery

Richard J. “Dick” Gallery of Quincy, formerly of Milton passed away July 21 at home surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Boston, he was raised in Milton and graduated from Milton High School and Stonehill College and was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. Dick was a star athlete growing up and is a member of the Milton High School and Stonehill College Athletic Hall of Fame. He was a heavy weight Golden Gloves boxing champion and also boxed at Stonehill College and during his time in the service.

He was an active member in Milton youth sports and coached Milton Little League and youth basketball for over 30 years. He was a member of Milton PTO and previously taught CCD at St. Agatha Church in Milton.

Beloved husband of the late Fay I. (Shaughnessy). Father of Richard F. “Rick” Gallery and his wife Christine of Canton, Joanne “Jody” Gallery of Quincy, Donna Myers and her husband Kenneth “Bud” of North Hampton, NH, Robert S. Gallery and his wife Michelle of Canton, and Amy J. Gallery of Braintree. Proud Papa of Jeffrey, Robert, Aidan, Ethan, Sydney, Fay and Trista. Brother of David Gallery of Milton, and the late James Gallery and Jean Cushman. Son of the late James and Alice Gallery.

Relatives and friends invited to attend a Funeral Mass at St. Agatha’s Church, Milton Saturday August 7 at 10:30 a.m. Immediately following the mass all are invited to a reception at Blue Hill Country Club, 23 Pecunit St. Canton.

Funeral arrangements were made by the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, Milton.