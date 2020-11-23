Richard J. Golden, Jr., 50

Richard J. Golden, Jr., age 50, of Milton, formerly of Quincy, died suddenly, Wednesday, November 11, 2020.

Richie was born, raised and educated in Quincy. He was a graduate of Boston College High School, Class of 1988, and Stonehill College, Class of 1992. Richie was a talented athlete, playing football and hockey at B.C. High and earning varsity letters in both sports at Stonehill. He later moved on to his career as a financial advisor.

Richie lived in Milton for twenty-two years. He was an avid sports fan especially to all the New England teams. He was a proud season ticket holder to many and he enjoyed watching and attending every game, playoff, Stanley Cup, and Super Bowl.

Mostly, Richie enjoyed spending time with his family. He especially enjoyed supporting the activities and accomplishments of his children. His presence was always heard while attending his son’s football and hockey games and his daughter’s soccer games and dance recitals. He was a proud father.

Beloved husband of Kimberly A. (Reed) Golden for twenty-two years. Devoted father of Anthony R. Golden and Marissa A. Golden. Loving son of Linda R. (Storlazzi) Golden of Quincy and the late Richard J. Golden. Loving brother of Gina Golden and her husband Eric Blahut of Quincy. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncle, in-laws, friends, and his loyal dog, Pavel.

At the request of the family, funeral services were private. A Funeral Mass was celebrated at Sacred Heart Church, Quincy, and interment took place at Milton Cemetery.

Richie donated to charities that he held near and dear to his heart. Those who wish to express sympathy, it would please the family to consider making a donation to their favorite charity in Richie’s name.

Richie genuinely cared for all he knew. He will be greatly missed by all his friends and family.

