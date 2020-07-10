Richard J. Kenneally

Richard J. “Rich” Kenneally of Quincy, born May 14, 1953, died July 2 due to complications from COVID-19.

He is survived by his children, Jennifer Kenneally and her husband Kristofer of Somerville and Jessica Kenneally and her partner Brendan of Quincy. He is predeceased by his wife Cecilia Ford Kenneally, his parents Paul and Lillian Kenneally, and his brother Paul Kenneally, Jr. He is also survived by his siblings Marie DePaolo and her husband Louis DePaolo of Naples, Florida, Kevin Kenneally and his wife Linda Viegas of Naples, Florida, Ann Kenneally-Ryan and her husband Stephen Ryan of Quincy as well as his Ford relatives, his many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and nephews, Godchildren, cousins and friends.

Mr. Kenneally was born in Boston on May 14, 1953 and was a lifelong resident of Quincy. He was educated at St. Ann’s School, Atlantic Middle School and North Quincy High School and was a proud graduate of Berklee School of Music.

His love for music began at a young age when he picked up the guitar and banjo and learned to play them without a single lesson. In middle school he took lessons on the clarinet and then found his instrument of choice, the saxophone. Mr. Kenneally taught music in the Quincy Public Schools for 30 years, beginning with Sterling and Central Middle Schools and then as the band director for Quincy and North Quincy High School. He collaborated with his theatrical partner Peggy Spencer to run the Quincy Summer Program “Raise the Curtain,” where over a hundred children would spend two weeks of their summer putting on a full musical theatre production.

With Mr. Kenneally’s kind, warm, and funny personality his students naturally took to him. His style of teaching brought the best out of every student, and he in turn, took pride in every one of them. “Mr. K” was many students’ favorite teacher, and his band room was a safe haven of creativity and encouragement.

Upon his retirement from Quincy Public Schools in 2019, the city of Quincy declared June 14 “Rich Kenneally Day.” Jen and Jess encourage celebrating this new holiday by listening to or playing your favorite music with family and friends.

Mr. Kenneally loved spending time with his family. He kept up with his girls Jen and Jess, and was always interested in what they were up to, and encouraging them to follow their passions. He loved spending time with the love of his life, CeCe, whether it was getting a bite to eat, watching the Sox, walking the beach, going on day trips around New England, or visiting family in Naples, Florida. They were truly best friends, having begun their relationship at ages 19 and 20.

If you had a party, you wanted Mr. Kenneally there. He was quick with a joke, a pun, or a funny voice. At any family gathering, he would sit at the piano and everyone would congregate to sing. He will be greatly missed.

Memorial services will be held on a date yet to be determined.

Memorial donations may be made to the Richard Kenneally Music Scholarship Fund. This scholarship will be given to a deserving graduating senior from both North Quincy and Quincy High School, who pursue a degree in music education. To get a link to donate please email quincybandboosters@gmail.com.