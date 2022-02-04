Richard J. McCormick, 87

Richard J. “Dick” McCormick, age 87, of Quincy, originally from Dorchester, died peacefully, Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at Carney Hospital, in the comfort of his loving family.

Richard was born in Boston, to the late Felix and Rose (DeHont) McCormick. Raised in Dorchester, he was a graduate of Boston College High School, Class of 1952, and the College of the Holy Cross, Class of 1956. He earned his Juris Doctor degree from Boston College Law School in 1961. He lived in Quincy for most of his life.

Dick was proud to have served in the United States Army during the 1950s.

He was the former City Solicitor for the City of Quincy.

Dick was a longtime member of the Quincy Lodge of Elks where he enjoyed playing cards and was a Past Exalted Ruler.

Beloved husband of the late Joanne R. (Derocha) McCormick.

Devoted father of Kevin R. McCormick and his wife Michele of Mansfield, Brenda C. Armand and her husband Brian of Danvers, and Brian M. McCormick and his wife Tania Rizzi of Watertown.

Loving grandfather of Brendan, Ryan, and Shamus McCormick, Justine and Trevor Armand, Margot and Audrey McCormick.

One of five siblings, he was the brother of Maryann Rioux Padovani of Walpole, and was predeceased by Robert McCormick, Louise Landry, and Paul McCormick. Richard is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Former husband of Kathleen M. (O’Brien) McCormick of Quincy.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Sunday, February 6, from 2 – 4 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Funeral Services will be conducted at the funeral home on Monday, February 7, at 11 a.m. Interment, with military honors, will take place privately at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Richard’s memory may be made to The Fund for BC High – Financial Aid, Boston College High School, Office of Advancement, 150 Morrissey Boulevard, Boston, MA 02125 or www.bchigh.edu.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.