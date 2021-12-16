Richard J. Realini, 86, of Quincy, died peacefully on Monday, December 13, 2021, at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Milton.

Born in Boston on March 2, 1935, he was the son of the late Victor E. and Theresa (Pollini) Realini. Richard was raised in Roxbury, attended local schools, and graduated from the Boston Technical High School with the Class of 1953.

After high school, Richard enlisted in the United States Navy on April 14, 1954. He proudly served his country during the Korean War and was honorably discharged on March 28, 1958. Following his time in the Navy, Richard continued his education at Northeastern University where he earned his associate’s degree. Richard went to work for Boston Edison and retired as a lab supervisor in 1995, after 30 years of service.

In his spare time, Richard enjoyed traveling to San Diego and Florida. He was an avid golfer and was a member of the Quincy Sons of Italy golf team and past president of the Quincy chapter. The most important part of Richard’s life was his family. He loved the quality time he spent with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. There wasn’t anything he wouldn’t do for the people he loved and cared for.

Richard was a dedicated and devoted husband and father. Everyone loved Richard for his loving demeanor, thoughtfulness, sense of humor and free spirit attitude. His life lessons and example are part of his legacy that continue through his family. He will be missed by all the lives he touched.

Richard was the beloved husband of the late Ellen G. (McLaughlin) Realini, with whom he shared many loving years of marriage. He was the devoted father of Victor E. Realini and his wife Marie of Weymouth, Richard A. Realini and his wife Julia of Pembroke, Kevin D. Realini and his wife Dawn of E. Bridgewater, Keith B. Realini and his wife Karen of Braintree, and Margaret T. Realini of Quincy. Richard was the loving grandfather of Kerriann Gironda, Heather Realini, Kevin Realini, Stephanie Nicklas, Kaitlyn Boudreau, Bryan Realini, and Hunter Realini. He was the loving great grandfather of Dahlia Gironda, Jack Realini, Stella Gironda, Evelyn Realini, Tony Gironda, Brooke Nicklas, and Emma Nicklas. Richard was the dear brother of Rosemary Aronson of Braintree, and the late Dorothy Riordan. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Sunday, December 19, 2021, 2-6 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:30 AM on Monday, December 20, 2021, prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Agatha’s Church, Milton at 10:30 AM.

Interment is private.

DUE TO FLORAL RESTRICTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Richard’s name to The Home for Little Wanderers, 271 Huntington Avenue, 2nd Floor, Boston, MA 02115.

