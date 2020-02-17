Richard J. Reynolds, 91

Richard J. Reynolds, BFD Ret. of Houghs Neck, Quincy passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at age 91.

Raised and educated in Boston, he lived in Quincy since 1955. A veteran of the Korean War US Army, he worked as a Boston firefighter for 37 years before retiring in 1993.

His family was his greatest treasure.

He was the loving husband of the late Marjorie (Burke) Reynolds and the late Barbara E. (Johnson) Reynolds who was the mother of his children, Richard J. Reynolds III and his wife Stacey of Marshfield, Donna McCourt and her husband Jack of Quincy, Jeanne Reynolds of Quincy and Jayne Reynolds of Quincy. The dear brother of Robert Reynolds of Quincy, Carol Allen of Quincy, Kathryn Kisner of AZ and the late Philip Reynolds, he is also survived by his grandchildren Christopher O’Hare, QFD, and his wife Kerri of Quincy, Steven O’Hare, QPD, and his wife Nicole of Quincy, Joseph Reynolds of New York City and Gatia Kempmeyer and her husband Scott of Naples, FL; his great grandchildren, Gavin, Declan, Ryan, Mason, Finnegan, Patrick, Andrew and Meghan; his step-children, Jean Sullivan of Quincy, Irene Marsh of Brockton, Carolyn Sullivan of Quincy and David Finlay of Plymouth; and many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to visiting hours which will be held on Monday, February17 from 4:00 to 8:00PM at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home 74 Elm St. Quincy Center. On Tuesday there will be gathering at the funeral home at 9:00AM followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00AM at Holy Trinity Parish, Most Blessed Sacrament Church 1015 Sea St. Quincy. Burial at MA National Cemetery is at 1:30PM.

Donations in Richard’s memory may be made to the Houghs Neck Community Council Scholarship Fund 1193 Sea St. Quincy, MA 02169