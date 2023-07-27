Richard J. “Richie” Cross, 29, of Marshfield and Quincy, died unexpectedly July 21, 2023 at home. He was the loving son of Lee Ann and Rick Cross.

Born and raised in Quincy, Richie was a 2012 graduate of Quincy High School. He worked as a roofer and also as an auto mechanic alongside his father, Rick Cross, at his auto repair shop.

Richie loved sports, and was a devoted New England sports fan. He was a junior member of Quincy Yacht Club and enjoyed fishing playing video games and golf, but his favorite times were those spent in the company of his loving family and close friends.

Devoted and loving son of Lee Ann Cross of Marshfield and Rick Cross of Quincy. Brother of Eric Davis of Marshfield and Krysta Davis of San Diego. Beloved uncle to Adam Austin Davis of Quincy. Dear nephew of Jill Urbanus of Middleboro, Jimmy Cross and wife Nancy of Quincy, Cheryl Brolin and husband David of Brockton, and Debbie Hennessey and husband Billy of Hull. Also survived by many cousins, extended family, close friends and by his cat, Master Roshi. He will be greatly missed by all.

Relatives and friends are cordially invited to his visiting hours Monday, July 31 from 4:00-7:00pm at the Hamel-Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock St, Quincy. All other arrangements are private.

For more information or to leave a condolence message for Richie’s family visit HamelLydon.com