Richard J. Scanlon, Sr., 77

Richard J. Scanlon, Sr., a lifelong resident of Quincy, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. He was 77.

He was born in Somerville to Mary Ellen (McNamara) and Cornelius J. Scanlon. He grew up in Quincy Point and graduated from Quincy High School, Class of 1964. After graduating, he enlisted in the National Guard. Richard worked for the city of Quincy for 38 years. He proudly served the city he called home for 34 years as a Quincy Police Officer before retiring in 2003. He earned his bachelor’s with Northeastern University, Class of 1980. He then earned his Master of Arts in Criminal Justice at Anna Maria College, Class of 1982.

In his spare time, Richard was a homebody and enjoyed spending time with his family. He was always tinkering and finding new projects around the house. Never one to sit still, even in retirement, he also worked security for Quincy College and Quirk Auto. He was a devoted husband and father, dedicated public servant and a great friend and neighbor. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Beloved husband of Katherine A. Scanlon (Meaney). Loving father of Richard J. Scanlon, Jr. and his wife, Iris of Weymouth and the late Mary K. Scanlon. Cherished godfather of Brendan Rigby. Also survived by many in laws as well as nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, from 3-7 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 AM on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Joseph’s Church, Quincy at 10 AM. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

Please see www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.