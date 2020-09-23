Richard J. Wells of Quincy died on Sept. 21, 2020 after a long illness.

Dickie has departed this world and has joined his mother Eleanor (Rogers) and his father Dennis Joseph Wells, along with his grandparents Alice M. Rogers and John S. Rogers in heaven.

Dickie leaves behind his loving and caring companion Phyllis Di Bona, who were together for 55 years. He also leaves behind Margaret (Wells) Poillucci and her husband John, Kathleen Wells and her companion Jerry Libby, the late William L. Reardon and his wife Jeanne, John Reardon and wife Deborah, Eleanor (Reardon) Southwick and husband Kenneth. Also many loving and caring nieces and nephews along with numerous friends from Adams Shore.

Dickie was a proud member of Local Union 550 U. A. of the pipe fitters union and proud mason of the Delta Lodge A.F. and A.M. Dickie was very passionate about his gardening, fishing and hunting along with being proud of his green grass surrounding his home.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock Street, Quincy on Thursday from 4-8pm. A Celebration of Life service will be held in the funeral home on Friday morning at 9;15am followed by a Funeral Mass in Holy Trinity Parish in Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Sea Street, Quincy on Friday at 10am. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.

