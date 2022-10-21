Richard J. Ziegler, 60

Richard J. Ziegler, age 60, of Quincy, died suddenly, Saturday, October 15, 2022, in Atlantic City, N.J., in the comfort of his loving family.

Richard was born, raised, and educated in Weymouth. He was a graduate of Weymouth High School, Class of 1980. He lived in Quincy for the past twenty-eight years, previously in Weymouth.

Richard was employed as a Building Inspector and Sealer of Weights and Measures for the Town of Weymouth for the past sixteen years.

He had many interests and hobbies. He was a coin, stamp, fossil, rock and mineral collector. He also enjoyed painting and had an interest in genealogy, tracing his roots to the Angel Gabriel and beyond. Richard served as the current president of the Boston Numismatic Society, as well as the past vice-president, a member of the American Numismatic Association serving as the Chairman of the Pages during the 2010 World’s Fair of Money, a member of the New England Numismatic Association and the past director and vice president, was a past president of the Massachusetts Orchid Society, a former officer of the Cogswell Family Association, and a member of the South Shore Baptist Church in Hingham.

Beloved husband for twenty-eight years of Maura E. (Ring) Ziegler.

Devoted father of Christopher T. Ziegler, Kerin N. Ziegler, and Shania J. Ziegler, all of Quincy.

Cherished son of the late Jean M. (Cogswell) Ziegler, Herbert L. Ziegler and his wife M. Jeannette (Holmes) Ziegler.

Dear brother of Peter Ziegler and his wife Lynne Brooks, Michael Ziegler and his wife Celia, Mary Gallo and her husband James, Mark Ziegler and his wife Judith, Anne Dalto and her husband Thomas, Matthew and his wife Kathleen, Joan Ziegler, John Ziegler and his wife Joanne, Marisa Greenfield and her husband Matthew, the late David Ziegler and his surviving wife Harumi, and the late Paul Ziegler and his late wife Susan.

Son-in-law of the late Mary H. (Golden) and David J. Ring.

Richard is also survived by many loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Memorial Services will be conducted at the South Shore Baptist Church, 578 Main Street, Hingham, on Thursday, October 27, at 2 p.m. Memorial Visitation at the church prior to the service from 1 – 2 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Richard’s memory may be made to New England Donor Services, 60 First Avenue, Waltham, MA 02451 or www.neds.org.

It is with infinite thanks to our medical team: the late Dr. Walid Khwaja, Dr. Raja Malik, Erin Sexton, RN, Dr. Michael Gavin, Dr. Alan Bonder, Dr. Michael Curry, Dr. Zachary Fricker, Dr. Vilas Patwardham, Dr. Jon Arnason, Dr. Min Song, Dr. Myrna Nahas, Dr. Eyiuche Okeke, Jessica, Julie, Stacey, Libby, Vilma and countless others at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center who have made our journey a joy. Thank you all.