Richard K. Reinhardt, Jr., 82

Richard K. Reinhardt, Jr., of Melbourne, Florida and formerly of Quincy, died peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. He was 82.

Born in Milton, he was the son of the late Richard K. and Helen (Shea) Reinhardt. Richard attended local schools and graduated from Milton High School with the Class of 1955. Following high school, Richard served in the Army National Guard for two years. After his honorable discharge, Richard worked for the New England Telephone Company as a lineman. He enjoyed his work and the relationships he built throughout the years. Richard retired in 1997 after 23 years of service to his community.

Richard was a youth hockey coach for many years. The children he coached gave him the nickname “The Rock.” Richard loved hockey and would watch the Bruins every night. He was also a New England Patriots and Tom Brady fan. In his spare time, Richard enjoyed traveling to Europe, Germany, Austria and Italy.

The most important part of Richard’s life was his family. He loved his children and grandchildren more than anything. Richard was the type of person that would do anything for you. He had a fun personality, great sense of humor and loved to joke. Everyone loved him and he will be missed by all the lives he touched.

Richard was the beloved husband of the late Beverly R. (Finn) Reinhardt who died in 2004. The two married on August 20, 1960 at Sacred Heart Church in North Quincy. Together, the two shared 44 years of loving marriage. He was the devoted father of Richard K. Reinhardt III and his wife Jackie of Florida, Paul Reinhardt of Boston, Terrie Nogler of Florida and John Reinhardt and his late wife Annie of Quincy. Richard was the loving grampa of Kristin Nogler of Quincy, Kassi Partello of Brockton, Kelli Nogler of West Bridgewater, Taylor Garrity and her husband Thomas of Florida, Kyle Reinhardt of Florida, Eric Reinhardt and Adam Reinhardt, both of Quincy. He was the loving great grampa of 11. Richard was the dear brother of Carol Hendrickson of Georgia and the late James and Elizabeth Reinhardt. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held at Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Richard may be made to MSPCA, Attn: Donation, 350 S. Huntington Ave., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130.

Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Richard's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by sharing a special memory or message.