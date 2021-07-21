Richard L. Salvucci, 90

Richard Lareto Salvucci died peacefully July 19 surrounded by his loving family; he was 90.

Beloved husband of the late Cornelia Faye Salvucci (Harris), loving father of Richard John Salvucci and his wife Judith of Quincy, Deborah Jean Adams and her husband Rich of Nashville Tennessee.

Loving Brother of Paul Salvucci and his wife Cheryl of Hanover, and Shirley Hermanson and her husband, the late Robert Hermanson, of Weymouth.

Loving grandfather to Joseph, Richard, Robert, Emily, Jordan, and Alexey as well as four great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

He was a proud veteran of the Korean War serving in the United States Navy, and a graduate of Quincy High School. He went on to receive his license in Cosmetology where he was the owner and operator of ‘Ralph’s Hair Stylist’ at the South Shore Plaza in Braintree.

Richard was an elder for the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses for many years for the Holbrook Congregation.

His most precious things in life were his family; his beautiful wife Faye, his home and garden, his pool, his faith, walking in the early mornings, and watching all his grandkids play sports.

A Celebration of Life will be held Friday August 13th, 2021 from 9–11am at the Boston Cremation Chapel 116 Franklin Street in Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, plant donations may be brought to the celebration, or sent to 109 Intervale Street Quincy MA 02169 C/O Rich Salvucci. These plants will be given to all his grandchildren to be planted in their gardens in loving remembrance of their grandfather.