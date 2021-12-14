Richard Lombardi, 77

Richard “Dick” Lombardi, age 77, a lifelong resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Monday, December 13, 2021 at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, in the comfort of his loving family.

Richard was born in Boston, to the late Antonio and Edith M. (Stewart) Lombardi. Raised and educated in Quincy, he was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1962.

Dick was a Vietnam era veteran and proud to have served in the United States Navy as an AA aboard the aircraft carrier, U.S.S. Wasp (CVS 18).

He was the owner and operator of the former Lombardi’s Hi Gloss Auto Reconditioning in Weymouth for thirty years and had been retired for many years.

Dick was a longtime, well-known baseball coach in Quincy’s Babe Ruth League, volunteering from 1991 to 2008. He also served as president of Quincy’s Babe Ruth Baseball for many years and during his tenure brought and hosted three Babe Ruth World Series to the City of Quincy.

He was also an avid Boston sports fan and especially enjoyed the Red Sox, Patriots, and Bruins.

Beloved husband for fifty-six years of Constance J. “Connie” (Rollins) Lombardi. Devoted father of Richard Lombardi, Jr., Michael Lombardi and Krysty Bonczek, all of Quincy. Dear brother of Frances Pitts of Weymouth, Anthony Wynands of Weare, N.H., and the late Hendrik “Hank” Wynands. Dick is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Friday, December 17, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Funeral Services will be conducted at the funeral home on Saturday, December 18, at 10:30 a.m. Reverend Drew Hanson, Pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Quincy, will officiate. Military honors will be conducted at the conclusion of the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Richard’s memory may be made to the Leukemia Research Foundation, 191 Waukegan Road, Suite 105, Northfield, IL 60093.

