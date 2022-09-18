Richard M. Stone, 36

Richard M. Stone, a lifelong Quincy resident, died unexpectedly on September 13, 2022. He was 36 years old. Although Richard fought a 15-year battle with

addiction, his sobriety made the last five years of his life the happiest.

The beloved son of Michael W. Stone and Nancy J. (Morrissey) Stone of Quincy, he was the devoted brother of Daniel P. Stone of Weymouth and Elizabeth M. Stone of San Francisco, CA and the cherished uncle, coach, and best pal of Patrick F. Stone of Quincy. Richard is also survived by his grandfather, Richard F. Morrissey of Quincy, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Richie worked as a program manager for Super Soccer Stars in New York City, at the Quincy YMCA, as a substitute teacher, a historical interpreter, and as a waiter and bartender at various local restaurants. A 2004 graduate of North Quincy High School, Richard attended University College Cork in 2007, graduated from the University of Massachusetts Boston in 2009 magna cum laude with a degree in history. He obtained his master’s degree from the University of Massachusetts Boston in museum studies in 2011. While he was at UMB he was a three-sport athlete and an Academic All American.

Richard was a proud and enthusiastic hockey coach at Quincy Youth Arena where he coached squirts, peewees, bantams, as well as the woman’s hockey team, the Clams. Richard had a passion for music. He was the follower of many bands including Turkuaz, Umprey’s McGee, and Lettuce. He will be sadly missed but will live on in the hearts of those he touched throughout his life, those he sang and danced with at various shows, those he coached, and those to decided to argue politics with him.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Tuesday 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A Celebration of Life Funeral service will be celebrated on Wednesday at 11am in Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Richard may be made to EC Week at Camp Fatima, 32 Fatima Road, Gilmartin Iron Works, NH 03837. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.