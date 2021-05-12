Richard Marnell, 80

Richard “Dick” Marnell, 80, a resident of Quincy for forty-eight years, passed away peacefully on May 10 due to complications he sustained from a fall. He was surrounded by his loving family.

Dick was born in Dorchester. Beloved son of the late Richard and Madeline (Quinn) Marnell. He was devoted family member. The holidays brought him, his siblings and their families all together; he never missed a family event. He was extremely proud of his three children and four grandchildren. Dick was always present, quick to show up and join in the excitement of their accomplishments. He could often be heard telling stories and bragging about each one of them. He truly treasured the title of Dad and Gampa.

He was able to provide a beautiful life for his family, working for over 36 years for the New England Telephone Company. He was a Coast Guard veteran, an active member of the Quincy Elks, the Cottage Club and a member of the Common Market family. He enjoyed years on Old Silver Beach in Falmouth and loved following the Patriots and Red Sox.

There was nothing he cherished more than being with his wife and best friend for 56 years. He and Janet grew up in Dorchester together and lived a lifetime of laughing and traveling together. There was no Dick without Janet. They were an excellent example of true love, dedication and devotion.

He is survived by his wife Janet (Rae) Marnell, his three children and their spouses. Richard and Lisa Marnell of West Lake Village, CA, Karen and James McPartlin of Braintree, Denise and Christopher Gurshin of Exeter, NH. Adored Gampa of Evan and Elise Marnell, Jack McPartlin and Alexia Gurshin.

He is also survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Madelyn and Giro DeRosa of Marshfield, brother James Marnell and Gail Kenney of Falmouth and brother-in-law Paul McEachern and his late sister Elaine of Bedford and his late sister Janice Marnell of Weymouth.

A loving brother-in-law to members of the Rae family and Uncle to many nieces and nephews.

A very special thank you to the compassionate staff at Beth Israel Trauma ICU and Seasons Hospice of Milton.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited greet the family during the visiting hours on Sunday 2-6 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9 AM on Monday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Agatha’s Church, Milton at 10:15 AM. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Dick’s honor to a charity of your choice.

See keohane.com for directions and online condolences.