Richard Meade, Planning Board Chairman, Passes Away

By SCOTT JACKSON

Planning Board hearings on four proposed new buildings scheduled for Wednesday were continued until September following the passing of the board’s chairman, Richard Meade.

At the start of Wednesday’s meeting, the city’s planning director, James Fatseas, announced that Mr. Meade had passed away Tuesday night. In addition to being a long-time member of the Planning Board, Mr. Meade had previously served as the city’s planning director and was involved in a number of local organizations.

“Tonight…we celebrate the loss of Rich Meade,” said Fatseas. “I say the word celebrate because Rich Meade, as you all know is the chairman of this board and passed away last night. We wish to honor his memory and of course we give great condolences to his wife Kathy, his son Chris and his son Geoff.

“Rich is a former planning director in the city of Quincy, former board chair, a board member, a president of the Quincy Club. He was a member of every committee – the Flag Day committee – everything I can think of in the city of Quincy. He spent his life volunteering in the city of Quincy.

“Unselfish is the word that comes to mind. He was my mentor. He hired the deputy [director], who is my right hand man. I would just ask you for a moment of silence in Rich’s memory.”

Following the moment of silence, all four public hearings scheduled for Wednesday were continued until the board’s next meeting on Sept. 13.

The first item on the agenda for Wednesday’s meeting was a continued public hearing on the request of the Wollaston Lutheran Church to build a new five-story building at 552 Hancock St. and 8 Ellington Rd. that would include a sanctuary and chapel, space for education and activities, and three residential units.

Edward Fleming, the applicant’s attorney, said he agreed to the continuance in light of the circumstances. Fleming added his client “still [has] additional work to do…to respond to and work with the peer review consultant to address all of the concerns that were raised.”

Also on the agenda for Wednesday’s meeting were two separate hearings on proposals by The Marion Group of Walpole, who is seeking to construct a pair of residential buildings in Wollaston. One is 53-unit building at 731 Hancock St., formerly home of New York Mart, and the other is a 27-unit building at nearby 13 Wentworth Rd., currently a parking lot.

Fleming, who is also the attorney representing The Marion Group, agreed to those continuances as well. He added that his client still has work to do on the proposal for Wentworth Road, but should be ready to go by September.

The final hearing scheduled for Wednesday was the proposal of the Galvin brothers to construct a 32-unit residential building at 21 Totman St. in South Quincy, currently home to a medical office building.

Rob Stevens, the city’s deputy planning director, said a notice to abutters had not been sent out prior to the first Planning Board hearing on that proposal in June. A notice will be sent out prior to the September hearing.

“That was a departmental clerical error,” Stevens said. “We had sought the advice and guidance from the city solicitor, who suggested that a corrective action would be to continue this matter…to the next hearing date and in the interim the department go ahead and fulfill the abutter mailing.”

In addition to those four items, Stevens also provided the board with an update on the city’s effort to comply with a state law that encourages the development of new multi-family housing in communities served by the MBTA. Quincy, which is home to four Red Line stations, is categorized as a rapid transit community and must be compliance with the new law by Dec. 31 of this year.

City Solicitor James Timmins previously told city councillors officials are looking to rezone a portion of South Quincy in the vicinity of the Quincy Adams station to comply with the new law. Stevens on Wednesday said he anticipates the zoning amendment would be filed in October, after which it would be reviewed by both the Planning Board and the City Council.

The new zoning district would have to provide capacity for the construction of 11,750 housing units, Timmins said previously. The figure is equal to one quarter of the 47,000 units of housing available within Quincy as of the 2020 census.

The solicitor also noted said it was important to note that the state law does not require any new multi-family housing actually be built. Communities also do not have to put in place the physical infrastructure to support such developments.