Richard P. ‘Dick’ Flavin, 86

Richard Patrick “Dick” Flavin, 86, of Quincy passed away Dec. 28, 2022. He lived a life celebrated to the fullest. He was an American poet, entertainer and author known as the Poet Laureate of the Boston Red Sox, the team’s public address announcer, a television journalist, political commentator, playwright and newspaper contributor.

Flavin was born on Dec. 7, 1936 in Boston and grew up in the Merrymount section of Quincy. He was the beloved son of James and Helen (Donovan) Flavin.

He graduated from Archbishop Williams High School in Braintree and Stonehill College in Easton, MA. He took graduate courses in radio and television at New York University.

After a brief stint at his family’s real estate business, Flavin & Flavin Realty, a profession for which, by his own admission, he was ill-suited, he found his calling in politics. He became the press spokesman for the Massachusetts State Democratic Committee in 1963. He worked as a speechwriter for several Democratic politicians, including Ted Kennedy. He was press secretary for Maurice Donahue, president of the Massachusetts Senate. In 1967 he helped Kevin White’s successful campaign for Mayor of Boston. He served as press secretary during White’s first administration.

In 1970, Flavin left working in politics for political reporting. He became political editor and reporter for WNAC-TV in Boston before moving to WBZ-TV in 1973, where he spent 14 years as a political commentator and social satirist. He was best known for delivering the last segment of the Nightly Six O’Clock News. Perhaps you remember his Howard Cossell-esque character, “Biff Flavin,” or his clever, poignant, unique, and often insightful view on life and politics. It was during this time that he was named one of Boston’s ten outstanding young leaders by the Boston Junior Chamber of Commerce and was presented the Stonehill College outstanding alumnus award. He taught seminars at Harvard’s Kennedy School Of Government. He was nominated for 14 New England Regional Emmy Awards and won 7 times. His work as a broadcaster was honored in 2011 with his induction into the Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

In 1987, Flavin left television to devote all his time on the lecture circuit. His speaking career took him all over the United States. He raised untold sums for charities by volunteering his services as an emcee. He loved giving back to the community and was generous with his time. Among the charities closest to his heart were The Jimmy Fund, and The Genesis Foundation for Children (The John Havlicek Celebrity Fishing Tournament was a favorite annual event). He served on the board of the latter for more than 30 years. He has been recognized by Catholic Charities of Boston for his work and was on the advisory board for UMASS Boston’s Sport Leadership and Administration BA. There are countless other charities and causes that he supported.

If you’ve ever been so lucky as to encounter a true creative, you know their minds are never still and, in a move no one saw coming, he became a playwright. Flavin’s one-man play, According to Tip, was produced at Boston’s New Repertory Theatre in 2008, starring Ken Howard. The play charmingly captures the public and private life of Tip O’Neill. Dick Flavin himself even performed in the role on several occasions. I suppose we should add “actor” to his already long list of accomplishments.

In 2001, Flavin took the road trip of a lifetime when he drove two Red Sox greats, Dom DiMaggio and Johnny Pesky from Massachusetts to Florida. He drove the dear friends to “say good-bye” to a gravely ill Ted Williams. A self-proclaimed Rhymer, Flavin rewrote “Casey at the Bat” turning it into “Teddy at the Bat.” (He made sure to tweak the ending so Teddy didn’t disappoint the fans, a la Casey.) When they arrived in Florida, as an offering, and in what he believed would be a one-time performance, Flavin recited the poem in front of the three baseball greats. It must have been a hit (pardon the pun), as word of the reconfigured poem made its way back to Boston. He was asked to reprise the recitation at Fenway Park during a Red Sox memorial for Williams. He went on to perform it all over the country, including at the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, and with the Boston Pops Orchestra at Boston’s Symphony Hall. David Halberstam, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author, wrote a book about the adventure called The Teammates. Later ESPN produced a documentary based on the book. Narrated by Flavin, the documentary was nominated for a national Emmy award.

In proof that dreams really do come true, Dick Flavin was named Poet Laureate of the Boston Red Sox. In a career of many highlights his most treasured position was that of being named the Voice of Fenway Park. He served as the day-game announcer at Fenway Park for five seasons beginning in 2013. Working in his job as Senior Ambassador for the Red Sox he made appearances for the team where he would recite his verses. He loved to joke about the boy who couldn’t hit a ball out of the infield but somehow weaseled his way into two World Series rings! In 2015 he released a collection of his poems entitled Red Sox Rhymes: Verses and Curses. The book, published by William Morrow, was a New York Times sports bestseller.

In 2009 he was diagnosed with throat cancer, a difficult blow for a man who made his living giving speeches. But like other obstacles he encountered in his lifetime, cancer was no match for his strong spirit – for heaven’s sake … the man had lots more to say!

In the most recent seven years he published a weekly blog “Musings by Dick Flavin.” It featured “whatever thoughts he might have at any particular time about any particular subject” and is available at www.dickflavin.com. He was a weekly contributor to The Boston Pilot, the oldest Catholic newspaper in the country.

Lest you think otherwise, he had hobbies that did not include the Red Sox. He was an avid jogger, sailor and fisherman. He was a history buff, a voracious reader, a cinephile, and pretty darn good at a crossword puzzle. He loved to look at the beach but he did not like to be on the beach. He loved a game of Horse and healthy debate over just about anything. He cherished being with his friends, and his home in Wellfleet always held a special place in his heart. His readiness to laugh was a characteristic loved by all. His readiness to sing … not so much.

Flavin was loved by all who knew him. His family most of all. He leaves behind two daughters: Leslie, her husband Rich and their two children, Bitsy and Duke McCarthy of Los Gatos, California and Meredith Flavin her husband, Alan Frank and their daughter Helena of Carlsbad, California. The mother of his children is Betsy Flavin Gustafson, to whom he was married for twenty years and remains a part of his family. He was one of four children and leaves behind his little sister Marilyn (Flavin) Colman, her husband Richard and their four children. There are many loved nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews, in-laws, cousins and extended family that he leaves behind as well. He is predeceased by his sister Marguerite Flavin and his brother Fr. James J. Flavin, OMI.

Dick will be missed by legions of friends and fans as a unique contributor to the fabric of the Boston area. Details on the celebration of his well-lived life will be available at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Genesis Foundation for Children at www.thegenesisfoundation.org. For now, he leaves us with this little poem.

THE SKINNY ON ME

by Dick Flavin c. 2009

Here’s the skinny on this Flavin guy,

The one who writes the posey.

He’s Mrs. Flavins youngest boy

She loved him head to toesy.

His commentaries on TV

Gave politicians hives.

The set designers way back then

Were Currier and Ives.

He skewered parties equally,

Republicans and Demmies.

And got away with so much

That he won seven Emmys.

He wrote a play on Tip O’Neill,

Revealing and quite funny.

It brought him fame and some acclaim

And everything but money.

He writes ditties on the Red Sox

Their victories and losses.

He’ll even rhyme from time to time

To tweak the BoSox bosses.

He’ll give a speech in your hometown.

He’ll do the speaking tour.

Truth is, if it comes to that,

He’ll go door to door.

He’s fooled some folks some of the time

By doing all that stuff.

And that, he’s very pleased to say,

Seems to be quite enough.