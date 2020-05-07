Richard P. Leeping, 85

Richard P. Leeping, age 85, of Quincy passed away May 4 at home with his loving family at his side.

Born and raised in Dorchester, he attended Boston English High School and was a Marine Corps veteran of the Korean War. He was a proud veteran and a member of the McKeon Post in Dorchester. Richard worked as a pressman for the Boston Globe for many years retiring. He was also a member of the Dorchester and Quincy YMCA, where he enjoyed swimming and earned the nickname of “Flipper” from all his friends and fellow YMCA members. He was a proud Papa and always enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s activities.

Beloved husband of Audrey M. (Tingle). Father of Richard P. Leeping, Jr. and his wife Pamela of Scituate and Donna M. Doherty and her husband Gerard of S. Weymouth. Also survived by step children Michael Morton and his wife Sandy of Somerville, David Morton of Cambridge, Judy Irish of Belmont, and Jane Kingston and her husband Scott of Andover. Proud Papa of Danielle, Patrick and Ryan Doherty, Hannah and Nicholas Leeping, and Courtney Morton, and Ian Kingston, great-grandchildren Camden and Elias Morton. Also, predeceased parents Oswald and Rose Leeping and brother John Leeping. Also survived by his four-legged feline friend, Maggie.

A private graveside service was held at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Boston.

A celebration of Richard’s life will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to the Leukemia Lymphoma Society at lls.org.

Funeral arrangements were made by the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, Milton.