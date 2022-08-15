Richard P. Lints, 91

Richard P. Lints, age 91, of Las Vegas, died peacefully, Saturday, July 16th, 2022. He was born and raised in Quincy, Massachusetts until joining the Navy at age 18. He was a lifelong Navy Veteran, who proudly served his Country for 30 years.

He is the last of 7 siblings. The late Eleanor Donnelly, Marion MacPherson, Dorothy McDermott, and the late Russel Lints, Paul Lints, and Robert Lints.

Richard is Survived by his many cherished nieces, nephews, and extended family.

For those who wish, donations in Richard Lints Memory may be made to Quincy Veterans Services, 24 High School Ave, Quincy, Massachusetts 02169.