Richard P. Millane, of Quincy, died September on 30, 2023. The beloved husband of the late Joanna (Leszewski) Millane. Devoted father of Stephen Millane, Mark Millane and Michelle Bell and her husband Robert all of Quincy.

Cherished Grampi to Elizabeth and John Bell. Brother of the late William Millane, Jr. Mary Cunniff, Terrence and James Millane.

Dick spent his early years in the South Hadley and Holyoke area. As a young man, he moved to Boston and started his career in the moving business as a member of Teamsters Local 82, working primarily with Casey & Hayes. He met and married his beloved Joanna. They moved to Quincy in the early seventies, settling in Wollaston. Dick was very passionate about baseball and the Red Sox, but focused most of his energy on raising his three children. He was continually taking them and their many neighborhood friends to the park to play ball and driving them to whatever activities they were involved in. When his grandchildren came along, he continued this tradition. He was a hands on father and grandfather. A man of strong faith, Dick was devoted to the Blessed Mother and a constant presence in the St. Ann church community.

He will be remembered for his warm smile and his enthusiastic way of greeting everyone that made them feel special and appreciated.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Monday October 9, from 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:45 AM on Tuesday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

Donations in memory of Richard may be made to Mother Olga, c/o Daughters of Mary of Nazareth, P.O. Box 690798, Quincy, MA 02269. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.