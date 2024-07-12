Richard P. Ryan, 64

Richard P. “Rick” Ryan, age 64, of Weston, formerly of Sudbury and Quincy, died peacefully, Thursday, July 11, 2024, at the Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers, surrounded by his loving family.

Richard was born in Quincy, to the late Doris T. (Bellenoit) and Gerald J. Ryan, Sr. Raised and educated there, Rick was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1978. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with High Honors from Northeastern University, College of Business Administration, in 1983. He completed the Executive Business Program at the University of Michigan in 1993.

He was the former Chairman and CEO of Computer Corporation of America where he was employed for twenty years. He was responsible for their operations and strategic development, both in the U.S. and abroad. Previously, he was part of the senior management team at Epsilon Data Corporation, and he held finance positions at Price Waterhouse and IBM.

Rick was an avid Boston sports fan with a special fondness for the Boston Red Sox. He made many friendships at Fenway Park as a longtime season ticket holder. He also enjoyed golfing and was a former member of Nashawtuc Country Club. Rick loved to travel the world, including favorite destinations of Australia, England, and Japan. Most of all, he was dedicated to his family, especially his cherished daughters, supporting all their many activities and accomplishments.

Devoted father of Kaila A. Ryan and her fiancé Chinonso Nduaguba, and Brianna A. Tripoli and her wife Alicia. Former husband of Michele (Jacques) Ryan. Dear brother of Margaret A. Orlando and her husband Thomas, Karen R. Kane and her husband Timothy, Kathleen A. Ryan, Timothy J. Ryan, Sharon T. Ryan, the late Gerald J. Ryan, Jr. and his surviving wife Joan C. Ryan, and the late Kevin P. Ryan and his surviving wife Patricia L. Ryan Horner. Rick is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and their families.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Tuesday, July 16, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held at the Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, East Milton, on Monday, July 15, from 4 – 7 p.m. Interment Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

For those who wish, donations in Rick’s memory may be made to Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan Street, B-102, Danvers, MA 01923 or www.caredimensions.org/donate, or to The Red Sox Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 411217, Boston, MA 02241 or www.redsoxfoundation.org.

To leave the Ryan family a condolence message, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com.