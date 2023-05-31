Richard S. Wainwright Jr.

Richard Stanwood Wainwright Jr. of Phoenix, AZ was born on March 6, 1943 in Stamford, Connecticut. He passed peacefully at home on May 26, 2023. His family moved to the Houghs Neck section of Quincy, in 1948. He attended Quincy Public Schools graduating from Quincy VocTech in 1962. Richard married the love of his life, Marilyn Ann Schwartz, on May 3, 1964.

Richard devoted his life to public service, serving in the United States Navy, as a Massachusetts State Trooper and an officer of the Brockton Police Department. After moving to Phoenix, he served as a detention officer for Maricopa County Arizona, and a Sergeant for the Arizona Department of Juvenile Corrections. During retirement, Richard drove a van for the Peoria School District Transportation Department.

Over the years, Richard and his wife hosted eight foreign exchange students.

Richard was preceded by his parents, Richard Stanwood Wainwright, Sr. and Ruth Holly (Lewis) Wainwright, and his brother Jonathan Wainwright.

Richard is survived by his wife of 59 beautiful years, Marilyn Ann (Schwartz) Wainwright. His children, Darren Wainwright (Melinda), and Monica Lee (Wainwright) Fitzpatrick (Daniel) reside in Missouri. Richard also has four grandchildren, Amelia Fitzpatrick, Daniel W. Fitzpatrick, Jr. (Hannah), Jacob Wainwright (Cassidy), and Kristen Wainwright, and one great-grandchild Scarlett Rosella Wainwright.

Richard is also survived by five siblings, Holly Wainwright of Hanover, David and wife Carol Wainwright of Marlborough, Laurel Wainwright of Quincy, Paul and wife Debra Wainwright of Wrentham, and Stephen and wife Denise Wainwright of Pembroke.