Richard T. Connell, 79

Richard T. “Dickie” Connell, 79, of North Quincy, passed on April 14, 2023. The beloved husband of 53 years to Joanne (Spolidoro) Connell of North Quincy. Loving father of Paula Marie Pungitore and her husband Nick of Norwood. Brother of Robert Connell and his wife Karen of Quincy. Cherished Grampy of Zac, Lexi and Ashley Pungitore. Brother-in-law of Skip Ryan of Quincy, Jane Oneto, Ellie and Mark Woods of Abington. He was the cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. He was the son of the late John David Connell and Helen (Mahoney) Connell, also brother of the late John Connell, Joan Clark, Patricia Ryan and Kathleen Chetwynd.

He served in the United States Army for seven years, including the Vietnam war. He was very proud of his veteran service. He worked as a machine mechanic for Newcan Inc. for many years. Family was the most important thing to him, he loved watching his grandson play sports (especially football) and attending his granddaughters dance competitions and recitals. In his younger years Dickie and his family built many fond memories while traveling around the northeast as a hydroplane boat racer. His favorite hobbies were a good crossword puzzle, playing the guitar while the kids sang along, listening to country music, and above all else being a loving Grampy and Uncle. Dickie will be remembered as a true, kind gentlemen, who was devoted to his family.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Sunday, April 23, 2023 from 2-6 p.m. in Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. on Monday, April 24, 2023 prior to the Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 10 a.m. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Dickie may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. See www.keohane.com for directions and online condolences.