Richard T. McCarthy, 86

Richard T. “Dick” McCarthy, age 86, of Hingham, formerly of Quincy, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Rose Court at Linden Ponds in Hingham.

Richard was born in South Boston, to the late Thomas P. and Rose Ellen (McKernan) McCarthy. Raised and educated in South Boston, he was a graduate of South Boston High School, Class of 1953. He lived in Hingham for thirteen years, previously in Quincy for forty-eight years.

He served in the U.S. Army Reserve from 1959-1965 and achieved the rank of Sergeant.

As an active member of the I.B.E.W. Local 103 in Dorchester for sixty-six years, Richard had run many jobs as a general foreman and superintendent. His childhood curiosity for all things electrical and passion for his work fueled his many accomplishments, including his selection to install the first MRI in Boston and key roles on capital projects at MIT, Boston City Hospital, and UMass Boston.

Richard was proud of his Irish heritage and loved to sing and dance with his wife and his family. Later, he enjoyed his time and friendships at Linden Ponds in Hingham and could be seen dancing at many locations on the South Shore with his longtime friend, Ramona Lagos, of Linden Ponds.

Most of all, he was dedicated to his family and was especially proud of his grandchildren and great grandchildren, actively supporting all their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved husband for forty-seven years of the late Rita Ann (Banks) McCarthy.

Devoted father of Richard T. McCarthy, Jr. and his wife Cynthia of Westwood, Anne M. Sweeney and her husband Richard of Chandler, Ariz., Janet McCarthy and her husband Paul of Hopkinton, Michael McCarthy and his wife Tiffany of North Attleboro, and the late Tricia Melzard. He will also be missed by Andrea McCarthy of Germany.

Loving grandfather of Kevin, Steven, Mary Kate, Michael, Sarah, Danny, Matthew, Carlos, Juliana, Brittany, Shawn, and Kimberly

Great-grandfather of Brielle, Aaralyn, Cole, Robyn, Emmett, Falynn, Greyson, Hunter, Liam, and Zane.

Dear brother of Terry Bouffard of Rockland and Paul McCarthy of Hingham. Dick is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Tuesday, July 5, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Holy Trinity Parish at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1015 Sea Street, Quincy, on Wednesday, July 6, at 10 a.m. Interment, with military honors, to follow at Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy.

For those who wish, donations in Dick’s memory may be made to the charity of your choice.

You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.